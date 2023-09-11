Director Eugene Stark Buys 3,000 Shares of Prospect Capital Corp

On September 11, 2023, Eugene Stark, a director at Prospect Capital Corp (

PSEC, Financial), purchased 3,000 shares of the company. This move is significant as it provides insight into the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.

Eugene Stark is a seasoned financial professional with extensive experience in the industry. He has been a director at Prospect Capital Corp for several years, providing strategic guidance and oversight to the company's operations. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future prospects.

Prospect Capital Corp is a leading financial services company that specializes in providing capital to middle-market companies and private equity sponsors. The company's investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 5,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend indicates a strong belief in the company's potential for growth and profitability.

1702172799356895232.png

The insider transaction history for Prospect Capital Corp shows a total of 6 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders at the company are bullish about its future prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Prospect Capital Corp were trading at $6 each, giving the company a market cap of $2.45 billion.

However, with a GuruFocus Value of $1.40, the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 4.29, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued.

1702172816310272000.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Despite the stock's overvaluation, the insider's decision to buy more shares suggests a belief that the company's future performance will justify its current price. Investors should monitor Prospect Capital Corp closely to see if this insider buying trend continues, as it could signal a promising investment opportunity.

