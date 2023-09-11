Director Jeffrey Diehl Sells 3,743 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)

On September 11, 2023, Jeffrey Diehl, a director at Paylocity Holding Corp (

PCTY, Financial), sold 3,743 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 24,663 shares and made no purchases.

Paylocity Holding Corp is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations. Its services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform.

The insider's trading activities can often provide valuable insights into the company's health and market sentiment. In the case of Paylocity Holding Corp, the insider's recent sell could signal a bearish outlook on the company's future performance.

1702172913194500096.png

The above image shows the trend of insider transactions over the past year. It's clear that there have been more sells than buys, with 33 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could indicate that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overvalued.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Paylocity Holding Corp were trading for $195.26 each, giving the company a market cap of $10.72 billion. This is a significant figure, and it's worth noting that the company's price-earnings ratio is 76.67, higher than the industry median of 27.32 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

1702172932194697216.png

The GF Value image above shows that Paylocity Holding Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.57, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell might raise some eyebrows, the company's strong fundamentals and undervalued status suggest that Paylocity Holding Corp could still be a good investment opportunity. However, potential investors should always conduct their own thorough research and consider the company's financial health, market position, and industry trends before making an investment decision.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
