10% Owner Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 82,006 Shares of PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (NRGX)

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 12, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a 10% owner of PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (

NRGX, Financial), purchased 82,006 shares of the company. This move is noteworthy due to the significant stake the insider now holds in the company, and it may signal confidence in the company's future prospects.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. is a hedge fund that specializes in credit strategies. The firm, founded by Boaz Weinstein in 2009, has a reputation for its innovative approach to investing and its focus on relative value strategies. As a 10% owner, Saba Capital Management, L.P. has a substantial interest in the performance and success of PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities.

PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities is a company that operates in the financial sector, specifically in the asset management industry. The company's primary business involves investing in a diversified portfolio of energy-related and other types of credit opportunities. This includes investments in debt securities, loans, and other income-producing securities.

The insider's recent acquisition of shares is a positive sign for the company. Over the past year, Saba Capital Management, L.P. has purchased a total of 1,650,045 shares and has not sold any shares. This suggests that the insider sees potential value in the company's stock and expects it to perform well in the future.

The insider transaction history for PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities shows a trend of insider buying. Over the past year, there have been 34 insider buys and no insider sells. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the company's stock is undervalued and has the potential for growth.

1702230740864860160.png

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities were trading at $16.92 each. This gives the company a market cap of $755.548 million. The company's price-earnings ratio is 4.10, which is lower than the industry median of 13.04 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This could suggest that the company's stock is currently undervalued, providing a potential opportunity for investors.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Saba Capital Management, L.P. in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities could be a positive sign for the company's future performance. The insider's significant stake in the company, combined with the company's relatively low price-earnings ratio, suggests that the company's stock may be undervalued and has the potential for growth.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.