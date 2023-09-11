On September 11, 2023, Director Donald Spence sold 6,500 shares of Integer Holdings Corp ( ITGR, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 6,500 shares and purchased none.

Donald Spence is a key figure in the Integer Holdings Corp, a company that specializes in medical device outsourcing. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it collaborates with medical device manufacturers to deliver value through its design and development, supply chain, technical consulting, and manufacturing services.

The sale by the insider is a significant event that warrants a closer look. Insider selling can sometimes be an indicator of a company's future performance. However, it's essential to consider the context and reasons behind the sale.

Over the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 4 insider sells for Integer Holdings Corp. This trend can be visualized in the following image:

The relationship between insider transactions and the stock price is complex. While insider selling can sometimes indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects, it can also be motivated by personal reasons unrelated to the company's performance. Therefore, it's crucial to consider other factors when interpreting this data.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Integer Holdings Corp were trading for $82.32 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2.703 billion. This valuation is based on a price-earnings ratio of 38.29, which is higher than both the industry median of 27.46 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, the stock is modestly undervalued. With a price of $82.32 and a GuruFocus Value of $93.32, Integer Holdings Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88. This can be visualized in the following image:

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sale of shares is noteworthy, it's essential to consider the broader context and other factors when interpreting this event. The company's valuation, the overall trend of insider transactions, and the company's business performance are all crucial factors to consider.