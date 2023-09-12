Insider Buying: Director Dennis Robison Acquires 360 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 12, 2023, Dennis Robison, a director at Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (

SMBC, Financial), purchased 360 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

Dennis Robison is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the banking industry. His strategic insights and leadership have been instrumental in guiding Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc's growth and success. His recent purchase of company shares further demonstrates his confidence in the company's prospects.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc is a thriving financial institution that provides a wide range of banking and financial services. The company operates through a network of branches across several states, offering services such as personal and business banking, mortgage lending, and wealth management. With a strong commitment to customer service and community development, Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc has established a solid reputation in the banking industry.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 360 shares and sold none. This trend suggests a positive outlook on the company's future performance.

1702230742836183040.png

The insider transaction history for Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc shows a total of 5 insider buys over the past year, compared to 2 insider sells. This trend indicates a strong confidence among the company's insiders in its future prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc were trading at $40.8 each, giving the company a market cap of $465.002 million.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 10.55, which is higher than the industry median of 8.35 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the company is currently valued fairly compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

1702230766101987328.png

With a price of $40.8 and a GuruFocus Value of $54.45, Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, coupled with the company's solid fundamentals and undervalued status, presents a compelling case for potential investors. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.