On September 13, 2023, Ryan Harris, the Executive Vice President and Head of Fintech Solutions at The Bancorp Inc (

TBBK, Financial), sold 9,000 shares of the company. This move has sparked interest among investors and market analysts, prompting a closer look at the insider trading trends at The Bancorp Inc.

The Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Community Banking. The Specialty Finance segment provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, Small Business Administration (SBA), loans and loans generated for sale into securitization markets, such as automobile loans and leases, and equipment loans and leases. The Community Banking segment offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent third-party payment processors and other companies; and institutional banking services, including custodial, check processing, and fiduciary services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 9 insider buys and 7 insider sells.

1702230742488055808.png

The relationship between insider trading and stock price is complex. While insider selling can sometimes be an indicator of a perceived overvaluation by the insider, it can also be driven by personal financial planning needs of the insider. Therefore, it is crucial to consider the context and not jump to conclusions based solely on the insider trading activity.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of The Bancorp Inc were trading at $36.5 each, giving the company a market cap of $1.975 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 12.05, higher than the industry median of 8.35 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The Bancorp Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.02, indicating that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

1702230764789170176.png

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sale of shares may raise eyebrows, it is essential to consider the broader context. The Bancorp Inc's stock is currently fairly valued, and the company's financials remain strong. Investors should keep a close eye on future insider trading activity and other market indicators to make informed investment decisions.

