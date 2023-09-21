Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr

On September 12, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based investment firm, added 30,073 shares of Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr (

BFZ, Financial) to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $10.95 each, bringing the firm's total holdings in BFZ to 4,233,685 shares. This transaction had a 0.01% impact on the firm's portfolio and increased its position in BFZ to 1.21%. As a result, Saba Capital now holds a 13.89% stake in BFZ.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks. The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with its top holdings being Templeton Global Income Fund (

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's investment philosophy is primarily focused on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1702232763345666048.png

Overview of Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr

Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr (

BFZ, Financial) is a U.S.-based closed-end management investment company. The company's primary objective is to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. To achieve this, the trust invests a majority of its total assets in municipal bonds. BFZ operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $334.581 million. The company went public on July 27, 2001. As of September 14, 2023, BFZ's stock price stands at $10.98. 1702232743984758784.png

Performance and Financial Health of BFZ

BFZ's current GF Score is 60/100, indicating a moderate future performance potential. The company's financial strength is rated 5/10, while its profitability rank is 2/10. The company's growth rank is not applicable due to insufficient data. BFZ's GF Value Rank is 9/10, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. The company's momentum rank is 7/10.

BFZ's Piotroski F-Score is 4, indicating average financial health. The company's Altman Z score is not applicable due to insufficient data. The company's cash to debt ratio is also not applicable due to insufficient data. BFZ operates in the Asset Management industry.

BFZ's Return on Equity and Assets

BFZ's return on equity (ROE) is -9.92, ranking it 1314th in the industry. The company's return on assets (ROA) is -6.07, ranking it 1270th in the industry. Both the company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are not applicable due to insufficient data.

BFZ's Growth Over the Past Three Years

BFZ's revenue growth, EBITDA growth, and earning growth over the past three years are not applicable due to insufficient data.

BFZ's Momentum and Predictability

BFZ's 5-day RSI is 28.77, its 9-day RSI is 30.16, and its 14-day RSI is 31.49. The company's 6 - 1 month momentum index is -0.09, and its 12 - 1 month momentum index is 3.65. BFZ's 14-day RSI rank is 244, and its 6 - 1 month momentum index rank is 782. The company's predictability rank is not applicable due to insufficient data.

Implications of the Transaction

The recent acquisition by Saba Capital Management, L.P. signifies a vote of confidence in BFZ's potential for future growth. Despite the company's modest financial health and profitability rank, the firm's increased stake could be indicative of an anticipated upward trend in BFZ's stock price. This transaction further diversifies Saba Capital's portfolio and strengthens its position in the Financial Services sector.

