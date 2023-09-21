Netflix's advertising revenue 'plateau' assessed

Netflix's subscriber and advertising revenue is winding up.

2 hours ago
Summary
  • Netflix's CFO, Spence Neumann believes the firm's advertising segment will take time to reach its true potential.
  • Netflix is grappling with a market share decline. However, much of the decline can be attributed to natural industry consolidation.
  • Opportunities exist in emerging market streaming, providing Netflix with latitude for renewed growth.
  • Key metrics imply that Netflix's stock is undervalued.

Netflix Inc (

NFLX, Financial)'s stock has dropped by more than 7% in the past trading week after the firm's Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann stated that Netflix Inc (NFLX)'s advertising revenue will take time to scale. According to Neumann, the firm's password-crackdown initiatives have led to a plateau in platform traffic, concurrently adding obstacles to Netflix Inc (NFLX)'s advertising business.

Although Neumann believes the segment will eventually succeed, he thinks it will take time. After coming across Neumann's comments, I decided to assess the segment in further detail; here are a few factors that I picked up along the way.

Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial): A top-down analysis of its headline numbers

Recent data shows that Netflix Inc (NFLX)'s market share in the streaming business is declining. On one side, much of the decline is owed to the natural development of the streaming industry's business cycle, which is consolidating. Thus, one could argue that Netflix Inc (NFLX)'s lower market share is normal for a "low barriers to entry business."

However, a contrasting argument is that competitors have upped the ante, providing better content and subsequently nibbling away at Netflix Inc (

NFLX, Financial)'s market share. I base much of the argument on anecdotes as I have realized that Netflix Inc (NFLX)'s content variety is stagnating.

1702258185936568320.png

Source: Similarweb (Netflix Inc (

NFLX, Financial)'s market share, 2023)

Netflix's Growth Opportunities

Although Netflix Inc (

NFLX, Financial) is struggling with receding market share, it must be considered that the streaming industry remains in secular growth territory, with compound annual growth of 18.45% anticipated to last until 2030. Moreover, Netflix Inc (NFLX) is taking advantage of ex-U.S. revenue, with only 40% of its trailing twelve-month revenue stemming from the U.S., providing the company with diversification benefits and renewed growth opportunities.

An abundance of opportunities exists within emerging markets as purchasing power-based pricing has led to a surge in streaming activity. In my view, emerging markets present a phenomenal opportunity for Netflix Inc (

NFLX, Financial) as emerging markets are gaining ground on the global Gross Domestic Product mix.

1702258193654087680.png

Source: International Monetary Fund

An idiosyncratic vantage point

A quantitative measure of Neumann's claims shows that Netflix Inc (

NFLX, Financial)'s year-to-date traffic has flatlined significantly. Although the flatlining can partially be attributed to other factors, such as the back-to-office landscape and a softening economy, it is no coincidence that the plateau occurred during the same period as the firm's password crackdown initiatives.

1702258197940666368.png

Source: TipRanks (Netflix Inc (

NFLX, Financial) Traffic)

Netflix's Subscriber Growth

Fortunately for Netflix Inc (

NFLX, Financial), its paid subscribers have increased year-on-year, providing its subscription business with the necessary latitude to perform. I believe this somewhat contradicts Neumann's claims that a shakeout of subscribers is unfolding. Even though net usage and revenue have softened, the fact remains that paid subscriber support is robust.

1702258202998996992.png

Source: Netflix Inc (

NFLX, Financial) (second-quarter earnings results)

Netflix's Operating Profit Margins

Lastly, I felt it was necessary to mention that Netflix Inc (

NFLX, Financial) is set to recover its operating profit margins. Firstly, the firm is regaining demand in the labor force, meaning a plateau in the economy has transferred wage demand from employees to employees. Moreover, the firm's restructuring has shown to have an immediate effect, ramping up Netflix Inc (NFLX)'s operating profit margin, which I believe will be sustained unless a structural break occurs within the company or its industry.

1702258208346734592.png

Collectively, Netflix Inc (

NFLX, Financial)'s bottom-up features juxtapose its top-down attributes, illustrating that robust financial growth is present, somewhat phasing out its grapple for market share.

Valuation

Netflix Inc (

NFLX, Financial)'s secular fundamental growth and high price multiples suggest it is still a growth stock. As such, I decided to focus on growth-orientated metrics instead of mean-reverting price multiples.

Firstly, as illustrated below, Netflix Inc (

NFLX, Financial)'s EBITDA per share is on an exponential growth trajectory, which is encouraging to see. The EBITDA line item speaks volumes for technology firms as they often possess subjective depreciation and amortization policies. Moreover, the line items phase out volatile capital structures, which are inherent traits of growth-stage companies.

1702258213602197504.png

Netflix's Forward Rate of Return

Another factor to consider is Netflix Inc (

NFLX, Financial)'s Yacktman forward rate of return, which is an earnings-based expected return formulated for growth stocks. Netflix Inc (NFLX)'s forward rate of return is within the 72nd industry percentile, suggesting it possesses relative value.

Guru Trades

Unfortunately, Netflix Inc (

NFLX, Financial)'s guru trades index is in a year-to-date deficit, with the likes of Ken Fischer, George Soros (Trades, Portfolio), and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) all disposing of Netflix Inc (NFLX)'s shares. Although the guru trades index is an isolated observation, it holds substance as it tracks the outlook of some of the most renowned investors around the globe.

1702258217557426176.png

Final Word

An in-depth analysis shows that Netflix Inc (

NFLX, Financial)'s market share is waning, which has scared many of Wall Street's top-tier investors. However, an enhanced analysis illustrates that much of Netflix Inc (NFLX)'s password crunch-down-induced market share decline has been phased out by robust idiosyncratic performance.

Further, the company is aligned to take advantage of opportunities in emerging markets, presenting a case for renewed growth.

Lastly, Netflix Inc (

NFLX, Financial)'s salient valuation multiples indicate that the stock is undervalued. Therefore, I believe the asset will discover new horizons if provided with the necessary support from market sentiment.

