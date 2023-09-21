Unraveling Gilead Sciences Inc's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

A comprehensive look at the pharmaceutical giant's dividend history, growth, and future prospects

Gilead Sciences Inc(

GILD, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.75 per share, payable on 2023-09-28, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-14. As investors eagerly anticipate this upcoming payment, it is also crucial to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Gilead Sciences Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Company Overview: Gilead Sciences Inc

Gilead Sciences Inc is a leading biopharmaceutical company that develops and markets therapies to combat life-threatening infectious diseases. Its portfolio primarily focuses on HIV and hepatitis B and C. The company has also expanded its scope to include pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases and cancer through acquisitions. Gilead Sciences Inc's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to the hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, part of the combination drug Harvoni, while the acquisitions of Kite, Forty Seven, and Immunomedics have enhanced Gilead's exposure to cell therapy and non-cell therapy in oncology.

1702260954613415936.png

Reflecting on Gilead Sciences Inc's Dividend History

Since 2015, Gilead Sciences Inc has consistently maintained a solid dividend payment record, distributed on a quarterly basis. The chart below provides a historical perspective on the company's annual Dividends Per Share.

1702260975899508736.png

Understanding Gilead Sciences Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Gilead Sciences Inc boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.83% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.90%, indicating an expected increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 5.00%, which increased to 7.20% per year when extended to a five-year horizon. Consequently, the 5-year yield on cost of Gilead Sciences Inc stock as of today is approximately 5.42%.

1702261002126491648.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of a company's dividend can be evaluated by examining its payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio reveals the percentage of earnings a company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio implies that the company retains a significant portion of its earnings, providing a safety net for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Gilead Sciences Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.68.

Gilead Sciences Inc's profitability rank is 9 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting strong profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income each year for the past decade, further bolstering its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: A Peek into the Future

Robust growth metrics are essential for a company to sustain its dividends. Gilead Sciences Inc's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests a strong growth trajectory relative to its competitors. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a strong revenue model, with an average annual increase of approximately 7.10%. This rate outperforms approximately 54.22% of global competitors. Furthermore, Gilead Sciences Inc's 3-year EPS growth rate and 5-year EBITDA growth rate reflect its ability to grow earnings, a critical factor for sustaining dividends in the long run.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, Gilead Sciences Inc's consistent dividend payments, impressive growth rate, reasonable payout ratio, high profitability, and robust growth metrics collectively suggest a promising future for its dividends. However, investors should continue to monitor these factors to ensure the company's dividend performance remains sustainable. For those seeking high-dividend yield stocks, the High Dividend Yield Screener available for GuruFocus Premium users can be a valuable tool.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.