Delving into the Dividend History, Yield, Growth, and Sustainability of Ares Management Corp

Ares Management Corp ( ARES, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.77 per share, payable on 2023-09-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-14. In the wake of this announcement, it's important to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. This article, drawing on data from GuruFocus, offers an in-depth analysis of Ares Management Corp's dividend performance and its sustainability.

About Ares Management Corp

Primarily based in the United States, Ares Management Corp is an asset management company offering investment advice and strategies for capital growth. The company's operating segments include Credit Group, Private Equity Group, Real Estate Group, Secondaries Group, and Strategic Initiatives. The Credit Group, being the primary revenue generator, manages credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum. Other groups focus on investment strategies in corporate private equity, infrastructure, power, special opportunities, real estate equity, and debt strategies.

Ares Management Corp's Dividend History

Since 2014, Ares Management Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. The following chart shows the annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Ares Management Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Ares Management Corp boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.59% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.74%. This indicates an anticipated increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 24.00%, which decreased to 15.70% per year over a five-year horizon. Based on these figures, the 5-year yield on cost of Ares Management Corp stock as of today is approximately 5.37%.

Evaluating Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To evaluate the sustainability of the dividend, it's crucial to consider the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Ares Management Corp's dividend payout ratio is 1.66, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Ares Management Corp's profitability rank of 7 out of 10, as of 2023-06-30, suggests good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Future Prospects: Growth Metrics

A company must have robust growth metrics to ensure the sustainability of dividends. Ares Management Corp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. The company's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model, outperforming approximately 51.06% of global competitors. Moreover, the company's 3-year EPS growth rate and the 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 23.60%, outperforming approximately 73.86% of global competitors, showcase its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run.

Conclusion

While Ares Management Corp's consistent dividend history and promising yield indicate a solid income investment, the high payout ratio raises questions about the sustainability of these dividends. However, the company's strong profitability and growth metrics suggest a potential for continued earnings and revenue growth. These factors, combined with the company's competitive position in the asset management industry, make Ares Management Corp a compelling consideration for dividend investors. As always, investors should conduct their due diligence before making investment decisions.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.