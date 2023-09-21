Exploring the Dividend Landscape of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TRMLF)

A Deep Dive into the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Tourmaline Oil Corp

Tourmaline Oil Corp ( TRMLF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.26 per share, payable on 2023-09-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-14. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Tourmaline Oil Corps dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding Tourmaline Oil Corp

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. It includes the Alberta Deep Basin, the Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River Triassic Oil complex.

Unpacking Tourmaline Oil Corp's Dividend History

Tourmaline Oil Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2018. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Analyzing Tourmaline Oil Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Tourmaline Oil Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.42% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.50%. This suggests an expectation of increase dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Tourmaline Oil Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 25.10%. Based on Tourmaline Oil Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Tourmaline Oil Corp stock as of today is approximately 1.42%.

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Tourmaline Oil Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.12.

Tourmaline Oil Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Tourmaline Oil Corp's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of past 10 years.

Looking Ahead: Growth Metrics and Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Tourmaline Oil Corp's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Tourmaline Oil Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Tourmaline Oil Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 47.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 92.18% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Tourmaline Oil Corp's earnings increased by approximately 123.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 93.5% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 60.90%, outperforms approximately 97.58% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Given Tourmaline Oil Corp's strong dividend payments, impressive growth rate, low payout ratio, and excellent profitability and growth metrics, the company exhibits strong potential for sustained dividends. However, as with any investment, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider the company's overall financial health before making investment decisions.

