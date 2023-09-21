Understanding the Dividend Performance and Future Prospects of Domino's Pizza Inc

Domino's Pizza Inc( DPZ, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.21 per share, payable on 2023-09-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-14. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Domino's Pizza Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Domino's Pizza Inc Do?

Domino's is a restaurant operator and franchiser with nearly 20,000 global stores across more than 90 international markets at the end of 2022. The firm generates revenue through the sales of pizza, wings, salads, sandwiches, and desserts at company-owned stores, royalty and marketing contributions from franchise-operated stores, and its network of 26 domestic (and five Canadian) dough manufacturing and supply chain facilities, which centralize purchasing, preparation, and last-mile delivery for the firm's U.S. and Canadian restaurants. With roughly $17.7 billion in 2022 system sales, Domino's is the largest player in the global pizza market, ahead of Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, and Papa John's.

A Glimpse at Domino's Pizza Inc's Dividend History

Domino's Pizza Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2012. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Domino's Pizza Inc has increased its dividend each year since 2013. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 10 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Domino's Pizza Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Domino's Pizza Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.17% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.23%. This suggests an expectation of increase dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Domino's Pizza Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 19.20%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate stayed the same.

Based on Domino's Pizza Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Domino's Pizza Inc stock as of today is approximately 2.82%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Domino's Pizza Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.35.

Domino's Pizza Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Domino's Pizza Inc's profitability 10 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Domino''s Pizza Inc's growth rank of 10 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Domino's Pizza Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Domino's Pizza Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 13.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 87.35% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Domino's Pizza Inc's earnings increased by approximately 9.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 53.45% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 17.10%, which outperforms than approximately 80.46% of global competitors.

Next Steps

After a careful review of Domino's Pizza Inc's dividend payments, dividend growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics, it is clear that the company has a robust dividend strategy. With a consistent dividend history, strong growth metrics, and a healthy payout ratio, Domino's Pizza Inc appears well-positioned to continue its dividend payments. However, it is always advisable for investors to delve deeper into the company's financials, industry trends, and market dynamics before making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.