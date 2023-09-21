In today's information age, knowledge is at our fingertips. With a smartphone and an internet connection, we can access vast amounts of data to form informed opinions on various topics, one being global wealth. A prominent figure in this realm is Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio).

The founder of Microsoft Corp ( MSFT, Financial), Gates, has been a mainstay on the global rich list for several years. He was the first person to amass $100 billion in wealth during the dotcom era, thanks to a surge in Microsoft's shares. Since 1987, Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio) has been a prominent figure on Forbes' prestigious billionaire list.

In 1995, he solidified his position as the world's wealthiest individual, further cementing his remarkable success in the business world. He maintained this position until 2008, when Mexican business tycoon Carlos Slim briefly surpassed him. Despite losing and regaining the title multiple times, Gates' wealth has been notable, especially after donating $55 billion to the Gates Foundation. For him, being the world's richest person is as commonplace as filing taxes is for others.

Examining Bill Gates' Stocks

This backdrop sets the stage for examining Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)'s stocks, especially those close to 52-week lows. Gates has been known for his philanthropy, but his investment acumen is equally impressive. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's investment portfolio includes a variety of stocks, some of which are currently trading near their 52-week lows. This presents an interesting opportunity for investors to assess the potential value and risks associated with these stocks while also gaining insights into the investment strategies of one of the world's wealthiest individuals.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle Inc ( CCI, Financial), one of the largest U.S.-focused cell tower investment trusts (REIT), trades at 1.55% above its 52-week low, with a 5.00 business predictability rate. The company recently posted Q2 earnings beating consensus: an FFO of $2.05, beating by $0.04, and a revenue of $1.87 billion, beating by $10 million. Despite this, CCI faces two significant headwinds: recent mobile carrier industry consolidation and higher interest rates, which CEO Jay Brown predicts will have a $350 million impact over 2024 and 2025.

However, most of its $21.6 billion debt as of March 31 is at fixed interest rates (91%), with only $2.9 billion due through 2025, minimizing the impact of elevated interest rates on its debt refinancing. In addition to these short-term challenges, the company has a promising future backed by the rising data consumption trend. Crown Castle has a considerable growth runway ahead with more than 40,000 cell towers, roughly 120,000 small cells, and about 85,000 route miles of fiber optic cable. The average monthly smartphone data usage in the U.S. is expected to increase by over 135% from 2023 to 2028, reaching 56.8 gigabytes. This surge in data consumption could result in 15% to 30% annual growth in small cells by 2025, adding 500,000 to 1 million cells. Therefore, despite the short-term headwinds, the company's long-term outlook appears encouraging.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp ( HRL, Financial), a notable inclusion in Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)'s stock portfolio, is facing some challenges impacting its earnings. Recently, the company experienced a drag on its earnings due to soft results from its international segment, resulting in a non-GAAP EPS of $0.40, missing by $0.01, and a revenue of $2.96 billion, missing by $90 million. Despite these headwinds, the company is in the early stages of its turnaround and global expansion.

Owning a collection of sector-leading brands, such as SPAM, Skippy, and the recently added Planters, Hormel continuously adds to its portfolio, extending its growth runway. Additionally, Hormel Foods is trading close to its 52-week low, only 2.11% above it. With a market cap of $21 billion, its stock price has decreased by around 20% over the past three years, underperforming the broader market and the average consumer staples stock. This decline has pushed its dividend yield up to 2.94%, at the high end of its historical yield range. Despite facing headwinds, Hormel increased its dividend by approximately 6% in the first quarter, showcasing its strength as a Dividend King.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)'s stocks are showing some interesting trends. The Kraft Heinz Co. ( KHC, Financial), part of Gates's portfolio, is currently just 2% above its 52-week low, indicating a potential opportunity for value investors who believe in its deep value turnaround story. With a business predictability rating of 1.00 and a value of $93.1 million, it comprises a 0.22% weighting in the portfolio. Despite consumers pushing back on pricing in Q2, the company has been making strategic moves that could be favorable in the long run.

Kraft Heinz has brought innovation to the microwave with a new frozen food product and is looking at the school lunch market for growth. However, it is worth noting that while inflation aids, volume trends for the company are concerning. Kraft Heinz is undoubtedly a decent company with its share of challenges. Inflation appears to be a mixed bag for the food sector and is no different for Kraft Heinz. The company looks like a great turnaround opportunity, focusing on innovation and new markets. Yet, concerns about volume trends and consumer pushback on pricing suggest it is not entirely out of the woods. For investors who believe in the deep value turnaround story of Kraft Heinz, it might be worth keeping an eye on the company for potential improvements.