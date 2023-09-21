On September 12, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. added 24,973 shares to its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund ( MPA, Financial), bringing its total stake to 1,606,812 shares. The transaction, executed at a trade price of $10.95 per share, represents a trade change of 1.58% and has a minor impact of 0.01% on the firm's portfolio. The traded stock now constitutes 0.46% of the guru's portfolio, with the firm holding a 12.22% stake in the traded stock.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a hedge fund that manages $3.84 billion in equity. The firm's portfolio consists of 624 stocks, with top holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust( ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Overview

Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund ( MPA, Financial) is a U.S.-based closed-end fund with a market capitalization of $144.742 million. The fund's objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from U.S. federal and Pennsylvania income taxes. The stock is currently trading at $11.01, significantly undervalued according to the GF-Score of 54/100, with a GF Value of $35.38.

Performance and Financial Health of MPA

Since its IPO, MPA has experienced a price change of -26.6%. The stock's year-to-date price change ratio stands at -1.17%. MPA's financial strength is reflected in its balance sheet rank of 5/10, profitability rank of 2/10, and growth rank of 0/10. The stock's GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank are 4/10 and 5/10, respectively. MPA's Piotroski F-Score is 4, indicating average financial health.

Growth and Momentum of MPA

MPA's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and 3-year revenue growth are all at 0.00%. The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 59.43, 49.87, and 44.62, respectively. The stock's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month are -1.67 and -11.58, respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s recent acquisition of additional shares in MPA is a noteworthy move that further diversifies its portfolio. Despite MPA's lackluster growth and profitability ranks, the stock's significant undervaluation and the firm's increased stake could signal potential upside for value investors. However, investors should conduct their own due diligence, considering the stock's financial health and market conditions.