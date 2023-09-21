Tempur Sealy International Inc ( TPX, Financial), a leading global bedding provider, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's market cap stands at $7.98 billion, with its stock price currently at $46.37. Over the past week, the stock price has seen a gain of 1.68%, and over the past three months, it has seen a remarkable gain of 20.38%. The company's GF Value, a measure of a stock's intrinsic value defined by GuruFocus.com, is currently at $43.3, indicating that the stock is fairly valued. This is a significant improvement from three months ago when the stock was modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $41.53.

Company Overview

Tempur Sealy International Inc operates in the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances industry. The company develops and distributes bedding products globally through its North America and international segments. The majority of its net sales are derived from retail channels, including furniture and bedding retailers, department stores, and warehouse clubs. Some of the firm's major brands include Tempur, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster.

Profitability Analysis

Tempur Sealy International Inc has a Profitability Rank of 9/10, indicating a high level of profitability compared to its industry peers. The company's Operating Margin is 12.73%, better than 83.01% of the companies in its industry. Its ROE is 10000.00%, better than 99.75% of the companies in its industry. The company's ROA is 9.27%, better than 82.41% of the companies in its industry. Its ROIC is 13.56%, better than 79.09% of the companies in its industry. The company has been profitable for the past 10 years, which is better than 99.76% of the companies in its industry.

Growth Analysis

The company's Growth Rank is 10/10, indicating a high level of growth compared to its industry peers. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 24.90%, better than 91.25% of the companies in its industry. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 19.40%, better than 88.92% of the companies in its industry. The company's Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is 4.54%, better than 56.6% of the companies in its industry. Its 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 43.30%, better than 83.8% of the companies in its industry. Its 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 38.50%, better than 91% of the companies in its industry.

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of Tempur Sealy International Inc's stock are David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 3,600,000 shares (2.09% of the company's stock), Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 525,050 shares (0.3% of the company's stock), and John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 62,400 shares (0.04% of the company's stock).

Competitor Analysis

The company's main competitors in the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances industry are Whirlpool Corp ( WHR, Financial) with a market cap of $7.55 billion, Mohawk Industries Inc ( MHK, Financial) with a market cap of $6.04 billion, and SharkNinja Inc ( SN, Financial) with a market cap of $5.58 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tempur Sealy International Inc has shown strong performance in terms of stock price, profitability, and growth. The company's stock has seen a significant gain over the past three months, and its profitability and growth ranks are high compared to its industry peers. The company's major stock holders and competitors also indicate a strong position in the market. Based on these factors, Tempur Sealy International Inc appears to be in good financial health and has strong investment potential.