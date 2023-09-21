Tempur Sealy International Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 20% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Tempur Sealy International Inc (

TPX, Financial), a leading global bedding provider, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's market cap stands at $7.98 billion, with its stock price currently at $46.37. Over the past week, the stock price has seen a gain of 1.68%, and over the past three months, it has seen a remarkable gain of 20.38%. The company's GF Value, a measure of a stock's intrinsic value defined by GuruFocus.com, is currently at $43.3, indicating that the stock is fairly valued. This is a significant improvement from three months ago when the stock was modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $41.53.

Company Overview

Tempur Sealy International Inc operates in the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances industry. The company develops and distributes bedding products globally through its North America and international segments. The majority of its net sales are derived from retail channels, including furniture and bedding retailers, department stores, and warehouse clubs. Some of the firm's major brands include Tempur, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster. 1702340359197032448.png

Profitability Analysis

Tempur Sealy International Inc has a Profitability Rank of 9/10, indicating a high level of profitability compared to its industry peers. The company's Operating Margin is 12.73%, better than 83.01% of the companies in its industry. Its ROE is 10000.00%, better than 99.75% of the companies in its industry. The company's ROA is 9.27%, better than 82.41% of the companies in its industry. Its ROIC is 13.56%, better than 79.09% of the companies in its industry. The company has been profitable for the past 10 years, which is better than 99.76% of the companies in its industry. 1702340376477564928.png

Growth Analysis

The company's Growth Rank is 10/10, indicating a high level of growth compared to its industry peers. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 24.90%, better than 91.25% of the companies in its industry. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 19.40%, better than 88.92% of the companies in its industry. The company's Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is 4.54%, better than 56.6% of the companies in its industry. Its 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 43.30%, better than 83.8% of the companies in its industry. Its 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 38.50%, better than 91% of the companies in its industry. 1702340392357199872.png

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of Tempur Sealy International Inc's stock are

David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 3,600,000 shares (2.09% of the company's stock), Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 525,050 shares (0.3% of the company's stock), and John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 62,400 shares (0.04% of the company's stock).

Competitor Analysis

The company's main competitors in the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances industry are Whirlpool Corp (

WHR, Financial) with a market cap of $7.55 billion, Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK, Financial) with a market cap of $6.04 billion, and SharkNinja Inc (SN, Financial) with a market cap of $5.58 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tempur Sealy International Inc has shown strong performance in terms of stock price, profitability, and growth. The company's stock has seen a significant gain over the past three months, and its profitability and growth ranks are high compared to its industry peers. The company's major stock holders and competitors also indicate a strong position in the market. Based on these factors, Tempur Sealy International Inc appears to be in good financial health and has strong investment potential.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.