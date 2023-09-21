SL Green Realty Corp's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 60% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SL Green Realty Corp (

SLG, Financial), a major player in the REITs industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. With a current market cap of $2.61 billion and a stock price of $40.6, the company's stock has gained 2.58% over the past week and a whopping 59.64% over the past three months. This article aims to delve into the factors contributing to this impressive performance and provide an in-depth analysis of the company's financial health.

Understanding SL Green Realty Corp's Valuation

SL Green Realty Corp, a prominent Manhattan property owner and landlord, has interests in around 35 million square feet of wholly owned and joint-venture office space. The company also has additional property exposure through its limited portfolio of well-located retail space. It operates as a real estate investment trust. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Currently, the GF Value of SL Green Realty Corp is $56.17, indicating a modest undervaluation. However, three months ago, the GF Value was $55.93, suggesting a possible value trap. Investors should exercise caution and consider these factors before making investment decisions.

1702341202575097856.png

Profitability Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp

SL Green Realty Corp's Profitability Rank stands at 6/10, indicating a relatively profitable business. The company's Operating Margin is 16.49%, better than 14.91% of 664 companies in the same industry. However, the company's ROE and ROA are -9.52% and -3.74% respectively, which are better than 10.7% and 12.25% of 738 and 743 companies respectively. The company's ROIC is 1.26%, better than 13.6% of 669 companies. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 9 years, better than 75.5% of 747 companies.

1702341222556762112.png

Growth Prospects of SL Green Realty Corp

The company's Growth Rank is 2/10, indicating relatively low growth. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is -6.10%, better than 20.85% of 633 companies. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is -4.50%, better than 23.18% of 548 companies. The company's future 3-Year to 5-Year Total Revenue Growth Rate and EPS Growth Rate are estimated to be -2.49% and -2.44% respectively, better than 12.37% and 12.68% of 186 and 71 companies respectively.

1702341239849877504.png

Top Holders of SL Green Realty Corp

Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) are the top two holders of SL Green Realty Corp's stock. Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) holds 33,282 shares, accounting for 0.05% of the company's stock, while Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) holds 10,164 shares, accounting for 0.02% of the company's stock.

Competitors in the REITs Industry

SL Green Realty Corp faces competition from Douglas Emmett Inc (

DEI, Financial) with a market cap of $2.21 billion, Empire State Realty OP LP (ESBA, Financial) with a market cap of $2.43 billion, and Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW, Financial) with a market cap of $2.4 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SL Green Realty Corp has shown impressive stock performance over the past three months, with a significant surge in its stock price. The company's profitability rank and operating margin indicate a relatively profitable business. However, the company's growth rank suggests relatively low growth. The company faces competition from other players in the REITs industry. Investors should consider these factors before making investment decisions.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.