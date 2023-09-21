Unveiling Five Below (FIVE)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth analysis of Five Below's intrinsic value, financial strength, profitability, and growth potential

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Five Below Inc (

FIVE, Financial) experienced a day's loss of -1.81% and a 3-month loss of -16.45%. Despite these figures, the company boasts an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 4.87. This raises the question: is Five Below modestly undervalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of Five Below. Let's delve in.

Company Overview

Five Below is a value-oriented retailer that operates 1,340 stores in 42 states across the United States. It primarily caters to teen and preteen consumers, offering a wide variety of merchandise priced below $6. The company's product assortment focuses on discretionary items in several categories, including leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack. As of the end of fiscal 2022, Five Below reported a stock price of $159.76 and a fair value (GF Value) of $221.21.

1702350164422819840.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value. We believe the GF Value Line is the fair value that the stock should be traded at.

According to our valuation method, Five Below (

FIVE, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value calculation, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns. With its current price of $159.76 per share, Five Below stock is believed to be modestly undervalued.

As Five Below is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1702350146131460096.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to assess a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its shares. Five Below has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.27, ranking worse than 61.66% of 1098 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Five Below's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1702350186262560768.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Five Below has been profitable for 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $3.30 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.87. Its operating margin of 10.69% is better than 80.13% of 1097 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Five Below's profitability as strong.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Five Below is 18.8%, which ranks better than 80.46% of 1044 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.6%, which ranks better than 68.64% of 896 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry.

ROIC vs WACC

An effective way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC represents the average rate a company is expected to pay to finance its assets. Ideally, the ROIC should be higher than the WACC. For the past 12 months, Five Below's ROIC is 10.37, and its cost of capital is 8.54.

1702350202708426752.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Five Below (

FIVE, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 68.64% of 896 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. To learn more about Five Below stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.