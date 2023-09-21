On September 12, 2023, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Gregory Rossmiller of Seacor Marine Holdings Inc ( SMHI, Financial) sold 13,838 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 13,838 shares and purchased none.

Seacor Marine Holdings Inc is a company that provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company operates a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations. They also handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed, tow rigs and assist in their positioning, anchor handling, and mooring operations.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been zero insider buys and eight insider sells. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Seacor Marine Holdings Inc were trading at $14.03 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $372.083 million. However, the GuruFocus Value of the stock stands at $7.71, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.82.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value of Seacor Marine Holdings Inc is illustrated in the following image:

The insider's decision to sell shares could be influenced by the stock's overvaluation. It's also worth noting that the insider's sell-off aligns with the broader trend within the company, which has seen more insider sells than buys over the past year. This could indicate a lack of confidence in the company's current valuation and future prospects.

However, investors should not solely rely on insider transactions when making investment decisions. It's crucial to consider other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and industry trends. As always, thorough research and due diligence are key to successful investing.