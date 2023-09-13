Insider Sell: Walter Winn Sells 1,538 Shares of Southland Holdings Inc (SLND)

On September 13, 2023, Walter Winn, the CO-COO, EVP, and 10% Owner of Southland Holdings Inc (

SLND, Financial), sold 1,538 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

Who is Walter Winn?

Walter Winn is a key figure at Southland Holdings Inc, serving as the company's CO-COO and EVP. He also holds a significant stake in the company, owning 10% of its shares. Over the past year, Winn has been actively trading, selling a total of 323,980 shares and purchasing 2,500 shares.

About Southland Holdings Inc

Southland Holdings Inc is a leading company in the construction and infrastructure sector. The company specializes in heavy civil construction, offering a wide range of services including tunneling, bridge construction, and wastewater treatment plant projects. With a market cap of $295.511 million, Southland Holdings Inc is a significant player in the industry.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis

Over the past year, there have been 19 insider buys and 10 insider sells at Southland Holdings Inc. The insider's recent sale of 1,538 shares is part of this broader trend.

1702352276145831936.png

As the chart above shows, there is a clear trend of insider selling at Southland Holdings Inc. This could be an indication of the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily mean that the company is in trouble. Insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning or diversification.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Southland Holdings Inc were trading at $6.81 each. This gives the company a market cap of $295.511 million. The price-earnings ratio is 7.24, which is lower than the industry median of 14.39 and higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sale of shares is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Southland Holdings Inc. While this could be a cause for concern, it's important to consider the company's valuation and other factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
