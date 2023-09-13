On September 13, 2023, Partners Bandera, a 10% owner of The Joint Corp ( JYNT, Financial), purchased 47,156 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

Partners Bandera is an investment group that holds a significant stake in The Joint Corp. The group's recent acquisition of additional shares demonstrates a strong belief in the company's potential and future growth.

The Joint Corp is a publicly traded healthcare franchise that provides chiropractic services across the United States. The company's innovative, patient-friendly model allows clients to receive professional chiropractic care on a walk-in basis, with convenient hours and locations. The Joint Corp's business model has proven successful, with a growing number of clinics nationwide.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 1,470,554 shares and sold 0 shares. This trend of consistent buying from the insider, without any selling, could be a bullish signal for investors.

The insider transaction history for The Joint Corp shows a total of 18 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells. This trend suggests that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company are confident in its future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of The Joint Corp were trading at $9.37, giving the company a market cap of $135.927 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 38.58, higher than the industry median of 26.91 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The Joint Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.22, based on a price of $9.37 and a GuruFocus Value of $43.26. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at The Joint Corp, coupled with the company's undervalued status, could present a compelling opportunity for investors. As always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.