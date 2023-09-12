Insider Sell: COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR Sells 3,800 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp

2 hours ago
On September 12, 2023, COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR, Chief Accounting Officer of ON Semiconductor Corp (

ON, Financial), sold 3,800 shares of the company. This move comes as part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR is a key figure at ON Semiconductor Corp, serving as the Chief Accounting Officer. His role involves overseeing the company's financial reporting and compliance with accounting standards and regulations. His insider transactions, therefore, provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

ON Semiconductor Corp is a leading provider of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy-efficient power and signal management, logic, discrete, and custom devices. The company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, and military/aerospace applications.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,911 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend of insider selling is mirrored across the company, with 14 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same timeframe.

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price is complex. While insider selling can sometimes indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects, it can also be a personal decision based on the insider's financial needs or investment strategy. In this case, the consistent selling by the insider could be a cause for concern for investors.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of ON Semiconductor Corp were trading for $98.5 each, giving the company a market cap of $41.14 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 21.81, lower than both the industry median of 23.96 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, ON Semiconductor Corp is significantly overvalued. With a price of $98.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $67.56, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.46.

In conclusion, the consistent selling by the insider, coupled with the stock's overvaluation according to the GuruFocus Value, could be a signal for investors to exercise caution. However, as always, it's essential to consider the broader market context and other factors before making investment decisions.

