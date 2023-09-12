Insider Sell: CTO Jonathan Wagner Sells 2,950 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT)

2 hours ago

On September 12, 2023, Chief Technology Officer Jonathan Wagner sold 2,950 shares of Vivid Seats Inc (

SEAT, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 25,139 shares and purchased none.

Jonathan Wagner is the Chief Technology Officer of Vivid Seats Inc, a leading online ticket marketplace dedicated to providing fans of live entertainment with experiences that last a lifetime. The company offers a wide variety of tickets to concerts, sports games, theatre performances, and more. With a commitment to the customer experience, Vivid Seats Inc has positioned itself as a significant player in the live entertainment industry.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Vivid Seats Inc were trading for $6.77 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $645.775 million. This valuation is reflected in the company's price-earnings ratio of 11.78, which is lower than both the industry median of 21.38 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The insider transaction history for Vivid Seats Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 26 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This trend is visualized in the following image:

1702352665981222912.png

The insider's sell-off could be interpreted in several ways. It could be a personal financial decision or a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for various reasons, including diversification, liquidity needs, or to meet personal financial obligations.

Despite the insider's recent sell, the company's lower-than-average price-earnings ratio could present an attractive entry point for investors. However, potential investors should consider the insider's selling trend and conduct further research before making an investment decision.

As always, insider transactions should not be used in isolation to make investment decisions. Instead, they should be just one factor considered in researching a company.

