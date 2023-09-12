Director Anthony Petrelli Buys 50,000 Shares of Ring Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

On September 12, 2023, Anthony Petrelli, a director at Ring Energy Inc (

REI, Financial), made a significant insider purchase of 50,000 shares. This move is noteworthy and warrants a closer look at the company's insider trading history, valuation, and business operations.

Who is Anthony Petrelli?

Anthony Petrelli is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the energy sector. He currently serves as a director at Ring Energy Inc, a role that places him in a strategic position to understand the company's operations, financial health, and future prospects. His recent purchase of 50,000 shares underscores his confidence in the company's potential.

About Ring Energy Inc

Ring Energy Inc is a growth-oriented, independent oil and gas exploration company with a primary focus on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. The company's operations are primarily located in the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in the United States.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has purchased 50,000 shares in total and sold 0 shares. This indicates a strong bullish sentiment from the insider towards the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Ring Energy Inc shows a mixed trend. There have been 3 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the past year. However, the recent purchase by Anthony Petrelli is a positive signal.

1702352587522572288.png

Insider buying often precedes a rise in stock price as insiders have exclusive access to the company's operations and financial health. Therefore, their buying activities can be seen as a positive signal to the market.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Ring Energy Inc were trading for $1.92 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $390.713 million. The price-earnings ratio is 2.25, significantly lower than the industry median of 9.15 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, is $2.60 for Ring Energy Inc. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74, the stock is considered modestly undervalued.

1702352604249456640.png

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider buying activity, coupled with the stock's undervalued status, suggests that Ring Energy Inc could be a potential investment opportunity.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Anthony Petrelli, coupled with the company's undervalued status, suggests that Ring Energy Inc could be a potential investment opportunity. However, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
