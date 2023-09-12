Insider Sell: Director Michael Griffith Sells 6,470 Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc

On September 12, 2023, Director Michael Griffith sold 6,470 shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (

PLAY, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 6,470 shares and purchased none.

Michael Griffith is a key figure in the Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. He has been serving as a Director, providing strategic guidance and oversight to the company's operations. His insider trading activities provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc is a leading owner and operator of high-volume venues that combine entertainment and dining in North America for both adults and families. The company's venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. They also provide an assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events.

The insider's recent sell-off has raised eyebrows among investors and analysts. Over the past year, there have been 23 insider buys and 3 insider sells, including the recent transaction by the insider. This trend suggests a mixed sentiment among the company's insiders.

The stock was trading at $35.23 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $1.54 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 12.41, lower than the industry median of 17.24 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical performance.

However, the company's price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.53, based on a GuruFocus Value of $66.49, indicates that the stock is a possible value trap. Investors should think twice before making a move.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell-off, coupled with the company's valuation metrics, suggests a cautious approach for investors considering Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. While the stock appears undervalued based on its price-earnings ratio, the price-to-GF-Value ratio indicates potential risks.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
