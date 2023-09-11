10% Owner Capital Cannell Sells 6,425 Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc

2 hours ago
On September 11, 2023, Capital Cannell, a 10% owner of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (

SPWH, Financial), sold 6,425 shares of the company. This move is significant as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the company's current valuation and future prospects.

Capital Cannell is a significant stakeholder in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, a prominent outdoor sporting goods retailer. The company provides a one-stop shopping experience for outdoor enthusiasts, with a comprehensive selection of high-quality hunting, fishing, camping equipment, and outdoor apparel.

Over the past year, Capital Cannell has sold a total of 6,425 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend suggests that the insider may perceive the company's current stock price as overvalued or anticipate a potential downturn.

The insider transaction history for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc shows a total of 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells over the past year. This trend could indicate a cautious sentiment among insiders about the company's current valuation.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc were trading at $3.32, giving the company a market cap of $137.393 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 33.41, significantly higher than the industry median of 16.72 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This high P/E ratio could be a contributing factor to the insider's decision to sell.

The GuruFocus Value of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc is $11.29, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.29. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sell by Capital Cannell could be a signal of the insider's cautious sentiment towards the company's current valuation. Investors should carefully consider these insider trends and the company's valuation metrics when making investment decisions.

