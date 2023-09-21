Kenneth Duda, CTO and SVP Software Eng. of Arista Networks Inc ( ANET, Financial), sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock on September 11, 2023. This recent transaction is part of a larger trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 438,000 shares and purchased none.

Kenneth Duda is a key figure at Arista Networks Inc, a leading provider of cloud networking solutions for large data center and campus environments. The company's software-driven cloud networking approach addresses the needs of large-scale, highly virtualized and dynamic data centers. Duda's role as CTO and SVP Software Eng. places him in a strategic position within the company, making his stock transactions particularly noteworthy.

The insider transaction history for Arista Networks Inc shows a clear trend: over the past year, there have been 75 insider sells and no insider buys. This could suggest that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Arista Networks Inc were trading for $192.48 each, giving the company a market cap of $58.074 billion. This price represents a price-earnings ratio of 34.67, which is higher than the industry median of 21.79 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Arista Networks Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03. This suggests that the stock is fairly valued.

While the insider's recent sell might raise some eyebrows, it's important to remember that insider transactions can be influenced by many factors, not all of which are related to a company's performance or value. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

In conclusion, the recent sell by Kenneth Duda, along with the overall trend of insider sells at Arista Networks Inc, could be a signal for investors to reevaluate the company's current stock value. However, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, the stock appears to be fairly valued at the moment.