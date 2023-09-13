On September 13, 2023, Maurice Hebert, Chief Accounting Officer of Molina Healthcare Inc ( MOH, Financial), sold 692 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 692 shares and purchased none.

Maurice Hebert is a key figure in the financial operations of Molina Healthcare Inc. As the Chief Accounting Officer, he is responsible for overseeing the company's financial reporting, internal controls, and compliance with financial regulations. His actions and decisions can provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Molina Healthcare Inc is a leading healthcare organization that provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs, and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in a highly regulated and competitive industry, making its financial performance and insider trading activities a subject of keen interest for investors.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for Molina Healthcare Inc, while there have been 15 insider sells. This trend suggests a cautious outlook among the company's insiders.

The relationship between insider trading activities and stock price can be complex. However, it is generally believed that insider sells may indicate an insider's belief that the company's stock is overvalued, or they may simply need to raise cash for personal reasons. In the case of Maurice Hebert, the insider's sell activity over the past year could be interpreted as a cautious stance towards the company's stock.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Molina Healthcare Inc were trading at $328.15, giving the company a market cap of $18.99 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 20.65, higher than the industry median of 17.12 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Molina Healthcare Inc is modestly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.88, with a GF Value of $370.91.

In conclusion, the recent sell by Maurice Hebert, coupled with the overall insider sell trend over the past year, may suggest a cautious outlook for Molina Healthcare Inc. However, the company's modest undervaluation according to the GuruFocus Value indicates potential upside for investors. As always, investors should conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.