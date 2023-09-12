Director Murray Stahl Buys Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corp

On September 12, 2023, Murray Stahl, a director at Texas Pacific Land Corp (

TPL, Financial), purchased 20 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio) is a seasoned financial expert with a wealth of experience in the industry. He has been a director at Texas Pacific Land Corp for several years, providing strategic guidance and oversight to the company's operations. His decision to buy more shares in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future prospects.

Texas Pacific Land Corp is a landowner with a focus on revenue growth through its strategic management of vast land resources in Texas. The company generates income through oil and gas royalties, grazing leases, and land sales. With a market cap of $13.68 billion, Texas Pacific Land Corp is a significant player in the land management industry.

Over the past year,

Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio) has purchased a total of 3,275 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend of buying indicates a strong belief in the company's potential for growth and profitability.

The insider transaction history for Texas Pacific Land Corp shows a total of 188 insider buys over the past year, with only 1 insider sell. This trend suggests that insiders at the company are bullish about its future.

1702353775232024576.png

On the day of

Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio)’s recent buy, shares of Texas Pacific Land Corp were trading for $1,811.06 apiece. This gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 32.97, which is higher than the industry median of 9.15 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $1,811.06 and a GuruFocus Value of $1,980.94, Texas Pacific Land Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91. This means the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

1702353791975686144.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Texas Pacific Land Corp shares, coupled with the company's modest undervaluation based on its GF Value, suggests potential for future growth. Investors should keep a close eye on this stock.

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
