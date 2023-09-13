Director Brian Charneski Buys 5,000 Shares of Heritage Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

On September 13, 2023, Director Brian Charneski of Heritage Financial Corp (

HFWA, Financial) purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is significant as it provides insight into the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.

Brian Charneski is a key figure at Heritage Financial Corp, serving as a Director. His role involves overseeing the company's strategic direction and ensuring that it adheres to its mission and values. His decision to purchase additional shares in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future prospects.

Heritage Financial Corp is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Heritage Bank. The company provides a wide range of banking services, including commercial lending, consumer banking, mortgage lending, and wealth management. It primarily operates in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States.

Over the past year, Charneski has purchased a total of 10,000 shares and sold 4,000 shares. This recent purchase further increases his stake in the company, indicating his belief in its potential for growth.

The insider transaction history for Heritage Financial Corp shows a mixed trend. Over the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 5 insider sells. However, the insider's recent purchase could signal a positive shift in this trend.

1702353987858071552.png

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Heritage Financial Corp were trading for $16.7 each, giving the company a market cap of $605.1 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 7.54, which is lower than both the industry median of 8.29 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued.

The GuruFocus Value for Heritage Financial Corp is $28.81, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.58. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

1702354005318959104.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Heritage Financial Corp shares, coupled with the stock's undervalued status, could signal a promising investment opportunity. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider their risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.