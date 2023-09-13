On September 13, 2023, Director Brian Charneski of Heritage Financial Corp ( HFWA, Financial) purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is significant as it provides insight into the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.

Brian Charneski is a key figure at Heritage Financial Corp, serving as a Director. His role involves overseeing the company's strategic direction and ensuring that it adheres to its mission and values. His decision to purchase additional shares in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future prospects.

Heritage Financial Corp is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Heritage Bank. The company provides a wide range of banking services, including commercial lending, consumer banking, mortgage lending, and wealth management. It primarily operates in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States.

Over the past year, Charneski has purchased a total of 10,000 shares and sold 4,000 shares. This recent purchase further increases his stake in the company, indicating his belief in its potential for growth.

The insider transaction history for Heritage Financial Corp shows a mixed trend. Over the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 5 insider sells. However, the insider's recent purchase could signal a positive shift in this trend.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Heritage Financial Corp were trading for $16.7 each, giving the company a market cap of $605.1 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 7.54, which is lower than both the industry median of 8.29 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued.

The GuruFocus Value for Heritage Financial Corp is $28.81, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.58. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Heritage Financial Corp shares, coupled with the stock's undervalued status, could signal a promising investment opportunity. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider their risk tolerance before making investment decisions.