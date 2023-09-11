Insider Sell: Director David Mowry Sells 9,500 Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

On September 11, 2023, David Mowry, a director at Alphatec Holdings Inc (

ATEC, Financial), sold 9,500 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year, providing valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

David Mowry is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the medical technology industry. He has held various leadership roles in several companies, contributing to their growth and success. His decision to sell shares in Alphatec Holdings Inc is noteworthy and warrants a closer look.

Alphatec Holdings Inc is a medical technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery. The company is committed to the development of high-quality, innovative, and clinically beneficial products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Alphatec's product portfolio includes a variety of spinal fusion technologies, vertebral compression fracture solutions, and minimally invasive surgery products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,500 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend is mirrored in the company's overall insider transactions, with 4 insider buys and 31 insider sells over the same period.

1702354287775973376.png

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price is complex. Generally, insider selling can be seen as a bearish signal, suggesting that insiders may believe the stock is overvalued or that the company's future prospects are not as promising. However, it's important to note that insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, not necessarily related to their outlook on the company's performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc were trading at $14.46, giving the company a market cap of $1.68 billion. This valuation is interesting when compared to the company's GuruFocus Value.

1702354304590938112.png

With a GuruFocus Value of $17.80, Alphatec Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell may raise some eyebrows, the company's modest undervaluation and its commitment to innovation in the medical technology industry make it a company to watch. As always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
