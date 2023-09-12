Insider Buying: Director James Larson Acquires 10,000 Shares of CSI Compressco LP

On September 12, 2023, James Larson, a director at CSI Compressco LP (

CCLP, Financial), made a significant insider purchase of 10,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as insider buying can often be a positive signal about a company's future prospects.

James Larson is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the energy sector. His role as a director at CSI Compressco LP involves providing strategic guidance and oversight to the company's management team. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future.

CSI Compressco LP is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. The company's operations span multiple key oil and gas producing regions in the United States, making it a significant player in the energy sector.

Over the past year, Larson has purchased a total of 10,000 shares and has not sold any shares, indicating a bullish sentiment towards the company. This is in line with the overall insider transaction history for CSI Compressco LP, which shows a total of 3 insider buys over the past year and no insider sells.

The insider's recent purchase occurred when the shares of CSI Compressco LP were trading at $1.17, giving the stock a market cap of $163.109 million. Despite the stock being significantly overvalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $0.76, the insider's decision to buy could suggest an expectation of future growth or undervaluation based on other metrics.

The GuruFocus Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.54, the stock appears to be significantly overvalued.

However, it's important to note that the market price of a stock is determined by a multitude of factors, and the GF Value is just one tool that investors can use to assess a stock's valuation. The insider's recent purchase could be based on information or analysis not captured by the GF Value.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at CSI Compressco LP, particularly the purchase by Director James Larson, could be a positive signal for the company's future prospects. However, investors should also consider other factors, such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and other relevant information, before making investment decisions.

