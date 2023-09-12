On September 12, 2023, Ignacio Walker, the Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Avery Dennison Corp ( AVY, Financial), sold 403 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed in the company's insider trading activities.

Ignacio Walker has been with Avery Dennison Corp for several years, serving in various capacities before assuming his current role. His insider trading activities provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Avery Dennison Corp is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio-frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets.

Over the past year, Ignacio Walker has sold a total of 403 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is mirrored in the company's overall insider trading activities. Over the same period, there have been 8 insider sells and no insider buys.

The insider's recent sell came when the stock was trading at $180.33 per share, giving the company a market cap of $14.74 billion. This is a significant figure, as it indicates the company's size and the value investors place on it.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 26.36, which is higher than the industry median of 15.59 and also higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its earnings.

However, the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.97, indicating that it is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of Avery Dennison Corp shares, along with the company's valuation metrics, suggest a cautious outlook. While the company's stock appears to be fairly valued, the lack of insider buys over the past year may indicate a lack of confidence in the company's near-term prospects. As always, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.