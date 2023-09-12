Insider Sell: SVP and Chief Legal Officer Ignacio Walker Sells 403 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 12, 2023, Ignacio Walker, the Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Avery Dennison Corp (

AVY, Financial), sold 403 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed in the company's insider trading activities.

Ignacio Walker has been with Avery Dennison Corp for several years, serving in various capacities before assuming his current role. His insider trading activities provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Avery Dennison Corp is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio-frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets.

Over the past year, Ignacio Walker has sold a total of 403 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is mirrored in the company's overall insider trading activities. Over the same period, there have been 8 insider sells and no insider buys.

1702354622259134464.png

The insider's recent sell came when the stock was trading at $180.33 per share, giving the company a market cap of $14.74 billion. This is a significant figure, as it indicates the company's size and the value investors place on it.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 26.36, which is higher than the industry median of 15.59 and also higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its earnings.

However, the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.97, indicating that it is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1702354638721777664.png

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of Avery Dennison Corp shares, along with the company's valuation metrics, suggest a cautious outlook. While the company's stock appears to be fairly valued, the lack of insider buys over the past year may indicate a lack of confidence in the company's near-term prospects. As always, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.