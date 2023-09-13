Former Director Chairman & CEO Michael Farkas Sells 78,000 Shares of Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 13, 2023, Michael Farkas, the former Director Chairman & CEO of Blink Charging Co (

BLNK, Financial), sold 78,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 1,516,998 shares and purchased none.

Blink Charging Co is a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company's principal line of products and services is its Blink EV charging network (the Blink Network), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services.

The insider's recent sell-off has raised eyebrows among investors and analysts, prompting a closer look at the relationship between insider trading and the stock's price.

1702354774709501952.png

The insider transaction history for Blink Charging Co shows a clear trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 26 insider sells and only 1 insider buy during this period. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued, leading them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Blink Charging Co were trading at $3.7, giving the company a market cap of $249.886 million. However, the GuruFocus Value of the stock stands at $85.03, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.04. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before buying.

1702354792099086336.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sell-off by the insider could be a warning sign for potential investors. Despite the company's promising business in the EV charging industry, the stock's current valuation and the insider's selling trend suggest that it might be overvalued. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.