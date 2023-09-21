Bandera Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Joint Corp

On September 13, 2023, Bandera Partners LLC, a New York-based investment firm, increased its stake in The Joint Corp ( JYNT, Financial) by adding 47,156 shares at a trade price of $9.37 per share. This transaction has increased Bandera Partners LLC's total holdings in The Joint Corp to 3,618,998 shares, representing 14.37% of the firm's portfolio and 24.65% of the total shares of The Joint Corp. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around value investing, focusing on undervalued stocks with strong fundamentals.

Transaction Details and Significance

The recent transaction has a 0.19% impact on Bandera Partners LLC's portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Alphabet Inc( GOOG, Financial), Alphabet Inc( GOOGL, Financial), The Joint Corp( JYNT, Financial), Star Group LP( SGU, Financial), and Burford Capital Ltd( BUR, Financial). With 18 stocks in its portfolio and equity of $236 million, the firm's top sectors are Healthcare and Energy. The addition of shares in The Joint Corp signifies the firm's confidence in the healthcare sector and the potential growth of The Joint Corp.

Profile of The Joint Corp

The Joint Corp, symbol JYNT, is a US-based company that develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company was listed on November 11, 2014, and operates in two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp has a market cap of $135.927 million and a PE percentage of 38.58. According to GuruFocus, the stock is significantly undervalued with a GF Value of 43.26 and a Price to GF Value of 0.21. Since its IPO, the stock has gained 39.88%, despite a year-to-date decline of 32.75%.

Stock Performance and Valuation

The Joint Corp has a GF Score of 74/100, indicating a likely average performance. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank is 6/10. The Growth Rank is 8/10, indicating a strong growth potential. The stock's GF Value Rank is 2/10, and its Momentum Rank is 5/10. The Joint Corp has a Piotroski F-Score of 8 and an Altman Z score of 2.40, indicating financial stability.

Industry and Financial Health

The Joint Corp operates in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. The company has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.54 and a Return on Assets (ROA) of 3.39. The company's gross margin growth is 0.70, while its operating margin growth is 0.00. Over the past three years, the company's revenue and EBITDA have grown by 27.00% and 22.00%, respectively. However, its earnings have declined by 29.70% over the same period.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bandera Partners LLC's recent acquisition of additional shares in The Joint Corp underscores the firm's confidence in the company's growth potential and its commitment to value investing. Despite the stock's year-to-date decline, its strong fundamentals and undervaluation present a promising investment opportunity. As of September 14, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and are based on the provided relative data.