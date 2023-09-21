Bandera Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Joint Corp

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 13, 2023, Bandera Partners LLC, a New York-based investment firm, increased its stake in The Joint Corp (

JYNT, Financial) by adding 47,156 shares at a trade price of $9.37 per share. This transaction has increased Bandera Partners LLC's total holdings in The Joint Corp to 3,618,998 shares, representing 14.37% of the firm's portfolio and 24.65% of the total shares of The Joint Corp. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around value investing, focusing on undervalued stocks with strong fundamentals.

1702355939425779712.png

Transaction Details and Significance

The recent transaction has a 0.19% impact on Bandera Partners LLC's portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Alphabet Inc(

GOOG, Financial), Alphabet Inc(GOOGL, Financial), The Joint Corp(JYNT, Financial), Star Group LP(SGU, Financial), and Burford Capital Ltd(BUR, Financial). With 18 stocks in its portfolio and equity of $236 million, the firm's top sectors are Healthcare and Energy. The addition of shares in The Joint Corp signifies the firm's confidence in the healthcare sector and the potential growth of The Joint Corp.

Profile of The Joint Corp

The Joint Corp, symbol JYNT, is a US-based company that develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company was listed on November 11, 2014, and operates in two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp has a market cap of $135.927 million and a PE percentage of 38.58. According to GuruFocus, the stock is significantly undervalued with a GF Value of 43.26 and a Price to GF Value of 0.21. Since its IPO, the stock has gained 39.88%, despite a year-to-date decline of 32.75%.

1702355917086916608.png

Stock Performance and Valuation

The Joint Corp has a GF Score of 74/100, indicating a likely average performance. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank is 6/10. The Growth Rank is 8/10, indicating a strong growth potential. The stock's GF Value Rank is 2/10, and its Momentum Rank is 5/10. The Joint Corp has a Piotroski F-Score of 8 and an Altman Z score of 2.40, indicating financial stability.

Industry and Financial Health

The Joint Corp operates in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. The company has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.54 and a Return on Assets (ROA) of 3.39. The company's gross margin growth is 0.70, while its operating margin growth is 0.00. Over the past three years, the company's revenue and EBITDA have grown by 27.00% and 22.00%, respectively. However, its earnings have declined by 29.70% over the same period.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bandera Partners LLC's recent acquisition of additional shares in The Joint Corp underscores the firm's confidence in the company's growth potential and its commitment to value investing. Despite the stock's year-to-date decline, its strong fundamentals and undervaluation present a promising investment opportunity. As of September 14, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and are based on the provided relative data.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.