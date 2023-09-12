CFO Ismail Dawood Acquires 13,000 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp

2 hours ago
On September 12, 2023, Ismail Dawood, the Chief Financial Officer of CURO Group Holdings Corp (

CURO, Financial), purchased 13,000 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.

About Ismail Dawood and CURO Group Holdings Corp

Ismail Dawood is the CFO of CURO Group Holdings Corp, a company that provides consumer finance to a wide range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Dawood's role is crucial in managing the company's financial operations and strategy. His decision to invest in the company's stock is a strong vote of confidence in CURO's future.

CURO Group Holdings Corp is a market leader in providing short-term credit to underbanked consumers. The company operates online and through a branch network and focuses on unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans. CURO combines its market expertise with a fully integrated technology platform, analytics, and a robust risk management framework to provide a high-quality financial service to its customers.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Ismail Dawood has purchased a total of 213,000 shares and sold 0 shares. The insider's recent acquisition of 13,000 shares is a continuation of this trend.

The insider transaction history for CURO Group Holdings Corp shows a total of 13 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend of insider buying could be a positive signal about the company's future performance.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp were trading at $1.17, giving the stock a market cap of $49.5 million.

With a GuruFocus Value of $7.74, CURO Group Holdings Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.15. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of CURO Group Holdings Corp shares, along with the company's low price-to-GF-Value ratio, could indicate a potential investment opportunity. However, investors should exercise caution due to the possible value trap.

