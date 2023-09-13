Insider Sell: Robert Traube Sells 55,880 Shares of Zuora Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 13, 2023, Robert Traube, the Chief Revenue Officer of Zuora Inc (

ZUO, Financial), sold 55,880 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by Traube over the past year, during which he has sold a total of 319,888 shares and made no purchases.

1702356966866681856.png

Robert Traube is a key figure in Zuora Inc, a leading enterprise software company that provides businesses with subscription billing, commerce, and finance capabilities. The company's cloud-based software is designed to help businesses transition to a subscription-based business model, a trend that is gaining traction across various industries.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within Zuora Inc. Over the past year, there have been 34 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects, as insiders typically sell their shares for reasons such as diversifying their investment portfolios or needing cash for personal reasons. However, a high volume of insider selling could also indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance.

1702356984134631424.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Zuora Inc were trading at $9.27, giving the company a market cap of $1.236 billion. The stock's GuruFocus Value is $13.05, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Robert Traube, along with the broader trend of insider selling at Zuora Inc, could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects. However, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71, the stock appears to be a possible value trap, and investors should exercise caution.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.