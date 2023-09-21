Insider Buying: Co-CEO Adam Peterson Acquires 876 Shares of Boston Omaha Corp

On September 11, 2023, Co-CEO and 10% Owner Adam Peterson made a significant move in the stock market by purchasing 876 shares of Boston Omaha Corp (

BOC, Financial). This insider buying activity has sparked interest among investors and analysts alike, prompting a closer look at the company's performance and Peterson's role within it.

Who is Adam Peterson?

Adam Peterson is the Co-CEO and a 10% owner of Boston Omaha Corp. His leadership and strategic decisions have played a crucial role in the company's growth and success. Over the past year, Peterson has shown a strong belief in the company's potential, purchasing a total of 876 shares and selling none.

About Boston Omaha Corp

Boston Omaha Corp is a public holding company with businesses engaged in several sectors, including advertising, insurance, and real estate. The company's diverse portfolio allows it to leverage opportunities across different industries, contributing to its robust financial performance.

Insider Buying and Stock Price Relationship

Insider buying is often seen as a positive sign by investors, as it indicates that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company believe in its potential. Over the past year, Boston Omaha Corp has seen a total of 4 insider buys, including the recent purchase by Peterson. Meanwhile, there have been only 2 insider sells over the same timeframe.

1702356974588395520.png

The insider's recent acquisition came at a price of $17.14 per share, giving the stock a market cap of $546.272 million. Despite a high price-earnings ratio of 872.50, significantly above the industry median of 17.24, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

GF Value Analysis

The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. With a price of $17.14 and a GuruFocus Value of $36.97, Boston Omaha Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.46, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued.

1702356993852833792.png

In conclusion, the insider's recent buying activity, coupled with the stock's undervalued status, suggests a positive outlook for Boston Omaha Corp. Investors and market watchers will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on the company's performance in the coming months.

