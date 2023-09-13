Director Jeanmarie Desmond Buys 2,500 Shares of Trinseo PLC

On September 13, 2023, Jeanmarie Desmond, a director at Trinseo PLC ( TSE, Financial), purchased 2,500 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.

Jeanmarie Desmond is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the financial sector. She has served on the board of Trinseo PLC, a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. Her decision to increase her stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future.

Trinseo PLC is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. The company's products are used in a wide range of industries, including automotive, construction, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, lighting, electrical, carpet, paper, and board, and others. With a market cap of $319.605 million, Trinseo PLC is a significant player in the materials sector.

Over the past year, Jeanmarie Desmond has purchased a total of 2,500 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend aligns with the overall insider transaction history for Trinseo PLC, which shows four insider buys and one insider sell over the past year.

The insider's recent purchase occurred when the shares of Trinseo PLC were trading at $7.94 apiece. This price gives the stock a market cap of $319.605 million. The insider's decision to buy at this price could indicate a belief that the stock is undervalued and has potential for growth.

The GuruFocus Value of Trinseo PLC is $47.74, which is significantly higher than its current trading price. This gives the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.17, suggesting that the stock may be a possible value trap. Investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Trinseo PLC shares could be a positive sign for the company's future prospects. However, given the stock's current price-to-GF-Value ratio, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making an investment decision.