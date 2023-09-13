Director Jeanmarie Desmond Buys 2,500 Shares of Trinseo PLC

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 13, 2023, Jeanmarie Desmond, a director at Trinseo PLC (

TSE, Financial), purchased 2,500 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.

Jeanmarie Desmond is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the financial sector. She has served on the board of Trinseo PLC, a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. Her decision to increase her stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future.

Trinseo PLC is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. The company's products are used in a wide range of industries, including automotive, construction, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, lighting, electrical, carpet, paper, and board, and others. With a market cap of $319.605 million, Trinseo PLC is a significant player in the materials sector.

Over the past year, Jeanmarie Desmond has purchased a total of 2,500 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend aligns with the overall insider transaction history for Trinseo PLC, which shows four insider buys and one insider sell over the past year.

1702357272887296000.png

The insider's recent purchase occurred when the shares of Trinseo PLC were trading at $7.94 apiece. This price gives the stock a market cap of $319.605 million. The insider's decision to buy at this price could indicate a belief that the stock is undervalued and has potential for growth.

The GuruFocus Value of Trinseo PLC is $47.74, which is significantly higher than its current trading price. This gives the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.17, suggesting that the stock may be a possible value trap. Investors should think twice before investing.

1702357290645979136.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Trinseo PLC shares could be a positive sign for the company's future prospects. However, given the stock's current price-to-GF-Value ratio, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making an investment decision.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.