Director Emanuel Neuman Buys 4,142 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (MDRR)

2 hours ago

On September 13, 2023, Emanuel Neuman, a director at Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (

MDRR, Financial), purchased 4,142 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

Emanuel Neuman is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in the real estate industry. His role as a director at Medalist Diversified REIT Inc involves providing strategic guidance and oversight to the company's operations. His decision to increase his stake in the company could be seen as a vote of confidence in the company's future prospects.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning, and managing value-add commercial real estate in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The company's portfolio includes investments in multifamily, flex/industrial, and retail properties.

Over the past year, Emanuel Neuman has purchased a total of 13,623 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend of insider buying is mirrored by other insiders at Medalist Diversified REIT Inc, with a total of 17 insider buys over the past year and no insider sells.

1702357295687532544.png

The relationship between insider buying and selling and the stock price can often provide valuable insights. In the case of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc, the consistent insider buying could be interpreted as a positive sign, suggesting that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company believe in its potential for growth.

On the day of Emanuel Neuman's recent buy, shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc were trading for $5.37 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $11.186 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $4.92, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that it is fairly valued.

1702357310950604800.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc shares, along with the company's fair valuation, could be seen as positive indicators for the company's future performance. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

