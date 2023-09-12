Insider Buying: CFO Rebecca Byam Acquires 10,000 Shares of HCW Biologics Inc

On September 12, 2023, Rebecca Byam, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of HCW Biologics Inc (

HCWB, Financial), made a significant insider purchase of 10,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy and deserves a closer look.

Who is Rebecca Byam?

Rebecca Byam serves as the CFO of HCW Biologics Inc. She is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the biotechnology sector. Her role involves overseeing the financial operations of the company, making her privy to the company's financial health and future prospects. Her decision to invest in the company's stock is a strong vote of confidence in the company's future.

About HCW Biologics Inc

HCW Biologics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel immunotherapies. The company's innovative approach aims to harness the body's immune system to combat a range of diseases, including cancer and autoimmune disorders. With a market cap of $72.166 million, HCW Biologics Inc is a small-cap company with significant growth potential.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 222,244 shares and sold 0 shares. This recent purchase of 10,000 shares is a continuation of the insider's buying trend. The fact that the insider has not sold any shares over the past year further strengthens the positive signal.

The insider transaction history for HCW Biologics Inc shows a total of 15 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same timeframe. This trend suggests a bullish sentiment among the company's insiders.

1702358176663339008.png

The above chart illustrates the insider buying trend at HCW Biologics Inc. The consistent buying activity by the insider, coupled with the absence of selling, indicates a positive outlook for the company's stock.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of HCW Biologics Inc were trading at $2.07 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $72.166 million. The insider's decision to buy at this price suggests that they believe the stock is undervalued and has room for growth.

Conclusion

Insider buying can be a strong indicator of a company's future prospects. In the case of HCW Biologics Inc, the consistent buying activity by CFO Rebecca Byam, coupled with the absence of insider selling, sends a positive signal to the market. Investors should keep a close eye on HCW Biologics Inc as the insider's buying activity may suggest a promising future for the company.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
