On September 12, 2023, Megan Chung, General Counsel and Secretary of Ouster Inc ( OUST, Financial), sold 2,614 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 6,300 shares and purchased none.

Who is Megan Chung?

Megan Chung serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of Ouster Inc. In her role, she oversees the company's legal affairs, including corporate governance, compliance, and intellectual property rights. Her recent sell-off of shares has drawn attention to the company's stock performance and insider trading trends.

About Ouster Inc

Ouster Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used in industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. The company's technology is designed to be reliable, compact, and affordable, making it a preferred choice for businesses looking to leverage lidar technology for their operations.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Stock Price Relationship

Over the past year, there have been 8 insider buys and 23 insider sells for Ouster Inc. The insider's recent sell-off of 2,614 shares is part of a larger trend of insider selling for the company.

As seen in the insider trend image above, the frequency of insider selling has been relatively high over the past year. This could potentially indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance. However, it's important to note that insider selling can occur for a variety of reasons, and it doesn't necessarily reflect the company's overall health or future prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Ouster Inc were trading at $4.81 each. This gives the company a market cap of $186.249 million. While the company's market cap is not in the billion range, it's still a significant player in its industry.

It's crucial for investors to keep an eye on insider trading activities. While they don't always indicate the future direction of a stock's price, they can provide valuable insights into the sentiments of those with the most intimate knowledge of the company. In the case of Ouster Inc, the high frequency of insider selling over the past year is a trend that warrants further investigation.