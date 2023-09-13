10% Owner Edward Bagley Buys 25,703 Shares of ClearOne Inc

On September 13, 2023, Edward Bagley, a 10% owner of ClearOne Inc (

CLRO, Financial), purchased 25,703 shares of the company. This move is significant as it indicates the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects.

Edward Bagley is a significant figure in ClearOne Inc. His position as a 10% owner gives him a substantial stake in the company's success. Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 273,215 shares and has not sold any shares, demonstrating his strong belief in the company's potential.

ClearOne Inc is a global company that designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio, video, and data multimedia communication. The company's products are used in various applications, including web streaming, professional audio-visual installations, enterprise collaboration, distance learning, and digital signage.

The insider's recent purchase aligns with the overall insider buying trend for ClearOne Inc. Over the past year, there have been 10 insider buys in total, compared to just one insider sell. This suggests a positive sentiment among those with intimate knowledge of the company.

The relationship between insider buying and selling and the stock price is often a strong indicator of a company's health. In this case, the insider's consistent buying pattern over the past year suggests a positive outlook for ClearOne Inc's stock price.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, ClearOne Inc's shares were trading at $0.79 each, giving the company a market cap of $19.21 million. This is significantly lower than the industry median, indicating potential for growth.

The price-earnings ratio of ClearOne Inc is 0.94, which is lower than the industry median of 21.79 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently undervalued.

The GuruFocus Value of ClearOne Inc is $0.98, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of ClearOne Inc shares, along with the company's undervalued status and positive insider buying trend, suggest a promising future for the company's stock. Investors should keep a close eye on ClearOne Inc as it continues to navigate the market.

