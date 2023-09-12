Director Paul Hardin Buys 5,560 Shares of Rollins Inc

On September 12, 2023, Paul Hardin, a director at Rollins Inc (

ROL, Financial), purchased 5,560 shares of the company. This move by the insider has sparked interest in the financial community and warrants a closer look.

Paul Hardin is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the business world. He has been a director at Rollins Inc, a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Rollins provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than two million customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia from more than 700 locations.

Over the past year, Paul Hardin has purchased a total of 5,560 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent purchase is significant as it represents a substantial investment by the insider into the company.

The insider transaction history for Rollins Inc shows that there have been 1 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 14 insider sells over the same timeframe. This recent purchase by the insider could signal a positive outlook for the company, as insiders typically buy shares because they believe the stock price will rise.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Rollins Inc were trading for $36 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $18.04 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 47.16, which is higher than the industry median of 19.39 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $36 and a GuruFocus Value of $44.22, Rollins Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81. This means the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Rollins Inc shares could be a positive sign for the company's future performance. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's stock price and any future insider transactions.

