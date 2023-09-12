Insider Buying Alert: JW Asset Management, LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of TerrAscend Corp (TSNDF)

On September 12, 2023, JW Asset Management, LLC, the Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of TerrAscend Corp (

TSNDF, Financial), purchased 15,000 shares of the company. This move by the insider has sparked interest among investors and analysts alike, as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.

Who is JW Asset Management, LLC?

JW Asset Management, LLC is a renowned investment management firm with a significant stake in TerrAscend Corp. The firm, led by its Executive Chairman, has a history of making strategic investments in the company, demonstrating a strong belief in its potential and growth trajectory.

About TerrAscend Corp

TerrAscend Corp is a leading North American cannabis company with a focus on quality and consistency. The company provides innovative, reliable products and services for both medicinal and adult-use cannabis markets. With a market cap of $638.73 million, TerrAscend Corp has positioned itself as a significant player in the burgeoning cannabis industry.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, JW Asset Management, LLC has purchased a total of 1,233,952 shares and sold 2,149,847 shares. The recent acquisition of 15,000 shares indicates a renewed confidence in the company's prospects.

The insider transaction history for TerrAscend Corp shows a total of 19 insider buys over the past year, compared to just 2 insider sells. This trend suggests that insiders see value in the company's stock and expect it to perform well in the future.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of TerrAscend Corp were trading at $2.11. With a GuruFocus Value of $5.66, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.37, indicating that it may be a possible value trap.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Given the current price-to-GF-Value ratio, investors should exercise caution and thoroughly evaluate the company's fundamentals before making an investment decision.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at TerrAscend Corp by JW Asset Management, LLC signals a positive outlook for the company. However, given the stock's current valuation, potential investors should conduct thorough due diligence before making a decision.

