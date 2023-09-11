Insider Buying: Group VP, Golf, Grounds & Irr, Edric Funk Acquires 100 Shares of The Toro Co (TTC)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

On September 11, 2023, Edric Funk, Group VP, Golf, Grounds & Irr of The Toro Co (

TTC, Financial), purchased 100 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has bought 100 shares in total and sold 3,093 shares in total.

Edric Funk is a seasoned executive with a deep understanding of The Toro Co's operations. His role as Group VP, Golf, Grounds & Irr places him in a strategic position within the company, overseeing key aspects of the business. His insider buying could be a signal of his confidence in the company's future prospects.

The Toro Co is a leading global provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. The company is committed to developing products and services that increase productivity, enhance landscape management, and promote sustainability.

The insider transaction history for The Toro Co shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 23 insider sells in total. This could be indicative of the insiders' sentiment about the company's stock price and future performance.

1702359903500238848.png

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of The Toro Co were trading for $82.12 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $8.574 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 23.06, which is higher than the industry median of 21.73 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The Toro Co's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.67, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value of $121.82. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance.

1702359919119826944.png

The insider's recent purchase of 100 shares could be a strategic move, considering the stock's current undervaluation. It could also be a sign of the insider's confidence in the company's future performance. However, the overall trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year suggests a more cautious approach may be warranted. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.