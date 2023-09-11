On September 11, 2023, Edric Funk, Group VP, Golf, Grounds & Irr of The Toro Co ( TTC, Financial), purchased 100 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has bought 100 shares in total and sold 3,093 shares in total.

Edric Funk is a seasoned executive with a deep understanding of The Toro Co's operations. His role as Group VP, Golf, Grounds & Irr places him in a strategic position within the company, overseeing key aspects of the business. His insider buying could be a signal of his confidence in the company's future prospects.

The Toro Co is a leading global provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. The company is committed to developing products and services that increase productivity, enhance landscape management, and promote sustainability.

The insider transaction history for The Toro Co shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 23 insider sells in total. This could be indicative of the insiders' sentiment about the company's stock price and future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of The Toro Co were trading for $82.12 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $8.574 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 23.06, which is higher than the industry median of 21.73 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The Toro Co's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.67, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value of $121.82. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance.

The insider's recent purchase of 100 shares could be a strategic move, considering the stock's current undervaluation. It could also be a sign of the insider's confidence in the company's future performance. However, the overall trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year suggests a more cautious approach may be warranted. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.