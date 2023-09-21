4 NYSE-Traded REITs Paying 3% Dividends

Real estate investment trusts offer diversification

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Summary
  • A closer look at Omega Healthcare Investors, NNN REIT, Safehold and Starwood Property Trust.
Article's Main Image

Real estate investment trusts offer investors greater dividends than your average stock as long as it is understood that levels of risk are likely higher. REITs might be appropriate for a place in those portfolios where it represents diversification from growth-oriented sectors such as technology and social media.

REITs own assets which produce income from different kinds of property. They are similar to mutual funds except that instead of a portfolio of stocks, investors own real estate assets. It is a way to place money in that sector where dividends are paid and the value of underlying properties may rise.

These four real estate investment trusts are good examples.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (

OHI, Financial) provides financing and capital to health care and operations and specializes in the area of skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities. The New York Stock Exchange-listed company invests in such properties in the United States and in the United Kingdom. Its market cap is $8 billion.

The past five-year earnings record shows growth of 29.20% and this year’s earnings are up by 2.50%. With a price-earnings ratio of 32, the stock is trading at 2.19 times its book value. The price-to-free cash flow ratio is 26.10. Omega Healthcare Investors pays a dividend yield of 8.09%.

NNN REIT

NNN REIT Inc. (

NNN, Financial) invests in a diversified group of properties with 3,479 locations in 49 states and 350 tenants. As examples, its top four properties include 7-Eleven convenience stores, Mister Carwash, Camping World and LA Fitness. The company’s headquarters are located in Orlando, Florida. Its market capitalization comes to $7.05 billion.

This year’s earnings are up by 25.20% and, over the past five years, up by 5.40%. Now trading at 1.68 times book, the stock’s price-earnings ratio is 18.90. It is actively traded on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 1.47 million shares.

NNN REIT has increased its dividend for 34 straight years and now pays a 5.88% rate.

Safehold

Safehold Inc. (

SAFE, Financial) trades at a 43% discount to its book value with a market capitalization of $1.40 billion. It is a diversified REIT with investments in multifamily properties as well as in office, life science, hotel and mixed use areas. Total square feet comes to 33.2 million, according to the company's website.

Earnings over the past five years are down by 25.30% and off this year by 96.30%. The amount of long-term debt exceeds shareholder equity. The stock is relatively lightly traded for an NYSE-listed security with average daily volume of 570,000 shares. Safehold pays a 5.60% dividend.

Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (

STWD, Financial) is a mortgage REIT with a market capitalization of $6.49 billion. The company says it maintains a portfolio of “over $28 billion across its commercial and residential lending, infrastructure lending, investing and servicing and property business segments.”

The stock trades with a price-earnings ratio of 11.90 and at a 1.01 book value. This year’s earnings are up by 80% and up over the past five years by 12%. The New York Stock Exchange-listed company is actively traded with an average daily volume of 2.61 million shares. Starwood Property Trust pays a dividend of 9.15%.

Disclaimer: This is not investment advice. It’s for educational purposes only.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.