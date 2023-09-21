Warren Buffett's Letters: 2006

Investment lessons from Berkshire Hathaway's letters to shareholders

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Summary
  • Warren Buffett recognizes the declining economics of the newspaper industry.
  • Buffett emphasizes the importance of long-term trends in investment decisions.
  • Per-share investments and gains in pre-tax earnings from non-insurance businesses are Buffett's metrics of choice.
Article's Main Image

Two investors I admire, Bill Ackman (TradesPortfolio) and Whitney Tilson (TradesPortfolio), have recommended that to learn about investing, investors should read Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) annual letters to shareholders. This series focuses on the main points Warren Buffett (TradesPortfolio) makes in these letters and my analysis of the lessons learned from them. In this discussion, I cover the 2006 letter.

Understanding industry dynamics

In the 2006 shareholder letter, Buffett discusses what happens when an industry’s underlying economics are crumbling. Buffett notes that not all Berkshire Hathaway's businesses are destined to increase profits. However, with good management in place, the rate of decline for an eroding business can be slowed. By 2006, the fundamentals were definitely eroding in the newspaper industry, a trend that has caused the profits of Buffalo News to decline and Buffett predicted that the “skid will almost certainly continue.”

The rise and fall of newspapers

The newspaper business was once “as easy a way to make huge returns as existed in America.” In a one-paper city, that paper would typically gush profits, regardless of the product itself. As Buffett explained, for most of the 20th Century, newspapers were the primary source of information for the American public. This led to a situation where most cities ended up having just one paper as a the stand-alone winner for market share. As Buffett said, “After competition disappeared, the paper’s pricing power in both advertising and circulation was unleashed.”

Peering into the future

As typically rates for both advertisers and readers would be raised annually, the profits would roll in. This meant newspapers back then has a strong moat. But nothing lasts forever. Fast forward to 2006, and all newspapers were constantly losing ground in the battle for eyeballs thanks to cable and satellite broadcasting, as well as the internet, which people simply prefer over newspapers.

Unrelenting pressure

Buffett praised Buffalo News’ leadership for outperforming peers, but recognised the business “faces unrelenting pressures that will cause profit margins to slide.” He noted that some people may still wish to own newspapers for other reasons, but due to the terrible economics, “We are likely therefore to see non-economic individual buyers of newspapers emerge, just as we have seen such buyers acquire major sports franchises.”

Adapting to change

However, Buffett predicted that unless Berkshire Hathaway faced an irreversible cash drain, it would stick with Buffalo News as

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) and Buffett both love newspapers (Buffett has said they both read five a day). Buffett hoped some combination of print and online will ward off economic doomsday for newspapers, promising Berkshire Hathaway would work hard in Buffalo to develop a sustainable business model. While he thought that would happen, he recognized, in a very rational way, the days of big profit margins were well and truly gone.

Measuring progress

Buffett noted that he and Munger “measure Berkshire Hathaway's progress and evaluate its intrinsic value in a number of ways.” No single criterion is effective in measing progress, and “even an avalanche of statistics will not capture some factors that are important.” He said there are two statistics, however, that are of real importance. The first is the amount of investments (including cash and cash equivalents) that Berkshire Hathaway owns on a per-share basis. Arriving at this figure, Buffett excluded investments held in Berkshire Hathaway's finance operation because they were largely offset by borrowings.

1702368425382248448.png

Buyer of choice and going international

Buffett noted that large gains from non-insurance businesses “will come only if we are able to make major, and sensible, acquisitions. That will not be easy.” But he emphasized that Berkshire had one advantage: it had become “the buyer of choice” for business owners and managers. That was the case in the United States, and Buffett wants that to be the case internationally too. The point Buffett is making is you should make investments that move the needle, and if that means extending your horizons, then so be it.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.