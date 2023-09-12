On September 12, 2023, Director Gary Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc ( NBIX, Financial). This transaction comes as part of a series of insider sells by Lyons over the past year, totaling 30,000 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Gary Lyons is a seasoned executive in the biotechnology industry, with a wealth of experience in corporate governance, business development, and strategic planning. His role as a director at Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is instrumental in guiding the company's strategic direction and ensuring its continued growth.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, uterine fibroids* and clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's stock performance and its relationship with insider trading activities. Over the past year, there have been 59 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc were trading for $115.02 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $11.11 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 65.77, which is higher than the industry median of 22.54 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite the insider's sell, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. With a price of $115.02 and a GuruFocus Value of $144.85, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value is illustrated in the following image:

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell may raise eyebrows, the stock's valuation suggests that it may still be a good investment opportunity. Investors should keep a close eye on Neurocrine Biosciences Inc's stock performance and insider trading activities to make informed investment decisions.