Director Gary Lyons Sells 5,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago

On September 12, 2023, Director Gary Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (

NBIX, Financial). This transaction comes as part of a series of insider sells by Lyons over the past year, totaling 30,000 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Gary Lyons is a seasoned executive in the biotechnology industry, with a wealth of experience in corporate governance, business development, and strategic planning. His role as a director at Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is instrumental in guiding the company's strategic direction and ensuring its continued growth.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, uterine fibroids* and clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's stock performance and its relationship with insider trading activities. Over the past year, there have been 59 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1702442968834637824.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc were trading for $115.02 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $11.11 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 65.77, which is higher than the industry median of 22.54 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite the insider's sell, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. With a price of $115.02 and a GuruFocus Value of $144.85, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value is illustrated in the following image:

1702442984928182272.png

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell may raise eyebrows, the stock's valuation suggests that it may still be a good investment opportunity. Investors should keep a close eye on Neurocrine Biosciences Inc's stock performance and insider trading activities to make informed investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.