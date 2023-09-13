Insider Sell: Snowflake Inc CEO and Chairman Frank Slootman Sells 8,334 Shares

28 minutes ago
On September 13, 2023, Frank Slootman, CEO and Chairman of Snowflake Inc (

SNOW, Financial), sold 8,334 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, during which Slootman has sold a total of 100,184 shares and made no purchases.

Frank Slootman is a prominent figure in the tech industry, having led several high-profile companies before taking the helm at Snowflake Inc. He is known for his strategic leadership and has played a significant role in Snowflake's growth and success.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-based data warehousing company that provides data storage and analytics services. The company's platform allows businesses to manage and analyze large amounts and diverse types of data across various cloud platforms. Snowflake's innovative technology and business model have made it a leader in the cloud data platform industry.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To understand the implications of this move, it's essential to analyze the relationship between insider transactions and the stock's price.

The insider transaction history for Snowflake Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 47 insider sells and only 1 insider buy during this period. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they expect the stock price to decrease in the future.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Snowflake Inc's shares were trading at $165.35, giving the company a market cap of $53.73 billion. However, the GuruFocus Value of the stock stands at $438.06, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.38, Snowflake Inc's stock appears to be significantly undervalued.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise concerns, the stock's current valuation suggests that Snowflake Inc may still be a good investment opportunity. However, potential investors should carefully consider the company's financials, the insider's trading history, and the overall market conditions before making a decision.

