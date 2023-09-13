On September 13, 2023, Maria Wong, the Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Cisco Systems Inc ( CSCO, Financial), sold 206 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Cisco Systems Inc, as we will explore in this article.

Maria Wong has been with Cisco Systems Inc for several years, serving in various financial roles before her current position as SVP & Chief Accounting Officer. Her insider trading activities provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Cisco Systems Inc is a multinational technology conglomerate headquartered in San Jose, California. The company specializes in networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment, and other high-technology services and products. Cisco Systems Inc has a significant presence in the global tech industry, with operations in over 165 countries.

Over the past year, Maria Wong has sold a total of 6,392 shares and has not purchased any shares. This trend aligns with the overall insider trading activity at Cisco Systems Inc, which has seen 36 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

The insider's recent sell occurred when the shares of Cisco Systems Inc were trading at $56.3 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $229.71 billion. The price-earnings ratio at the time was 18.36, lower than the industry median of 21.79 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The price-to-GF-Value ratio of Cisco Systems Inc is 1.02, indicating that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value of $55.40. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's decision to sell shares could be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs or a belief that the company's stock is currently overvalued. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Investors should consider other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and industry trends before making investment decisions.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Maria Wong at Cisco Systems Inc aligns with the broader trend of insider selling at the company. While this activity may raise some questions, it's crucial to consider the overall financial health and market position of Cisco Systems Inc before drawing any conclusions.